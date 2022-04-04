Women create world's largest 'Woven Sky' in Mexican town

ETZATLÁN, Jalisco — Thousands of pieces of fabric hang in the streets of the town of Etzatlán, Jalisco, in western Mexico, after nearly 200 artisans created the largest woven sky in the world.
The woven sky that covers nearly 8,000 square meters is the result of a community collaboration of 199 artisan women and one artisan man.
The project arose in 2017 when one of the women decided to weave fabric in honor of the Lord of Mercy, according to CNN.
According to CNN, the colored roof not only has a religious motivation but also exalts indigenous roots while rebuilding the social fabric.
According to quepasamedia.com, the massive crochet has not only managed to cover the streets of the town of Mexico after its inauguration last month, but it also obtained a Guinness World Record for being the largest fabric pavilion in the world, with about 3,000 square meters in 2019.
