Women's History Month profile: Andrea Neely of Simon Youth Foundation

Andrea Neely is the first woman and first African American to serve as president and CEO of SYF, a national nonprofit organization helping grade-level students reach graduation day.

"I'd say I am part of the legacy that has been developed since '98, when the foundation was first launched," Neely said, "to ensure that students not only complete their education in high school but to move on creditably, to move into the workforce, as well as continuing their education through post-secondary education."

Born and raised a Hoosier and a graduate of Indiana University, Neely was appointed to the leadership position with the nonprofit in November.

Already with a little over 100 days on the job, she's making even more history, becoming the first person with the foundation to open the New York Stock Exchange on March 2.

"I was ringing the bell for all those students who often thought they were not seen and or heard," Neely said. "I was ringing the bell for dedicated teachers committed to making sure they crossed the stage and they moved that tassel."

While she was there, Neely also got to meet Sharon Bowen, who recently became the first woman of color as chair of the New York Stock Exchange. "That kind of brought it full circle, about women leaders," Neely recalled. "Being able to lead, being servant leaders, dedicated leaders."

Before joining SYF, Neely worked with the United Negro College Fund for 15 years, where she helped raise more than $70 million to help support educational initiatives.

Neely hopes to continue inspiring and helping students reach their goals for as long as she's able to do so.

"As my parents would say, education is the key you don't want to lose, and I want to be a part of helping those amazing, brilliant students who are often not heard or seen to really find their key in order to be successful," Neely said.