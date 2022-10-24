Meghan Markle visiting Indianapolis in November

The Duchess of Sussex will host an event put on by the Women's Fund of Central Indiana on Nov. 29.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Duchess of Sussex will make a stop in Indianapolis in November.

The Women's Fund of Central Indiana will host "The Power of Women: An Evening with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex" on Nov. 29. The event will be at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown, located at 350 W. Maryland St.

The Women's Fund works to provide equitable opportunities to girls and women in the community, regardless of race, place or identity. Proceeds from tickets sales to "an Evening with Meghan" will go toward funding those opportunities.

"Women's Fund of Central Indiana believes in the force of women's voices, women's experiences and women's work," said advisory board chair Tavonna Harris Askew. "We know that Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex does, too. We are honored that she will join us on this special evening to celebrate our common cause—the power of women."

Tables of 10 are available to purchase for groups and organizations now. Click here to purchase a table.