Indiana's female veterans honored in Women Veterans Recognition Day ceremony

For the third year, Hoosiers recognized June 12th as Women Veterans Recognition Day. This day shines a light on their service.

INDIANAPOLIS — There are nearly two million living women veterans in the United States. Sunday, June 12, is Women Veterans Recognition Day. It's a day dedicated to all the women who have served, both past and present.

A ceremony was held Sunday at Veterans of Foreign Wars of Indiana.

“In the veteran community, it’s understood. We want to be treated like a brother,” said Lisa Wilken, an Air Force veteran.

The words "respect" and "veteran" are inextricably linked in our country. Women currently make up 10% of the overall veteran population, and they said respect doesn’t always carry over to them.

“All too often our services are invisible. We are mistaken as the spouse or the daughter of the veteran, rather than the veteran ourselves,” Wilken said.

That’s an experience Air Force Veteran Dr. Dorothy Simpson-Taylor knows well. She said recognition has been long overdue.

“Women have been engaged with the safety of the United States since its inception. Nobody can say we haven’t done our part,” said Simpson-Taylor.

For the third year, Hoosiers recognized June 12th as Women Veterans Recognition Day. This day shines a light on their service.

“Women have always proudly served, even when we had to pretend to be men to serve," Wilken said. "Women have always wanted to serve their country and have been willing to take that oath just like our male counterparts."

This is something Simpson-Taylor is passionate about.

“We are proud to have served and we are grateful to the nation for making that possible but at the same time, we are bringing gifts that other people cannot bring,” said Simpson-Taylor.

They hope recognizing this day will plant a seed.

“When you see that woman at the grocery store in her Army or Air Force hat, know that she proudly served. She’s not wearing her husband’s shirt,” said Wilken.