Woman's tip helps officers safely arrest suspects accused of stealing a car and fleeing from police

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman and her husband were coming home to Fountain Square Sunday after a night out.

"After we came home, there was cops blocking our street," said the woman, who did not want to give her name to 13News. "They had just told us that there's two armed suspects on the loose, so you probably shouldn't go home but you can if you want to."

They did, initially, to let their dog out.

"And then we were just being nosy and just sitting on our roof just watching everything happen and what all the police were doing and then by chance I looked on our cameras in the garage and I had seen at 8:44 there was two guys went into our garage, which was six minutes after we left," she said. "They went into our garage and just slid under our car."

Then the witness said she immediately flagged down officers that were canvassing Harlan Street.

"I told them they're in our garage. We saw on our camera, they're in our garage," she said. "The camera didn't catch them leaving yet and we could see remotely that they hadn't opened the garage door."

Lawrence police say those suspects are minors. Earlier that night they allegedly stole an unattended, running car in in Hendricks County. That car was spotted in Lawrence a short time later.

Police say the suspects led officers on a chase to Fountain Square, where they crashed near Prospect Street and Keystone Avenue and fled on foot.

Lawrence police arrested both suspects around 10:30 Sunday night in the 1000 block of Harlan Street.

"They kind of just yelled at the guys in there like an hour after we gave them everything and told them to get out and yelled through the cameras to get out and then they just kind of walked out peacefully from our garage," said the witness.