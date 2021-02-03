Woman tells police she had to jump from moving car after former boyfriend abducted her at knifepoint

The alleged victim told police it began in the parking lot at her Whitestown job.

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Police in multiple jurisdictions are investigating after a woman told them a former boyfriend abducted her at knifepoint.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Lebanon Reporter, the alleged victim told police the incident happened over the weekend in a parking lot at her job at an Amazon warehouse in Whitestown.

She said she and Chad Vicory had a two year relationship that ended about nine months ago and that he been texting her, saying he was going to show up at her midnight lunch break. She said during the encounter in a parking lot, he threatened to make a scene if she did not get into his car, and that she got into the vehicle in an effort to calm him. In the car, according to a probable cause affidavit, Victory locked the doors and “put a knife to her stomach” and drove at high rate of speed and in the wrong direction of traffic. She said Vicory choked her to the point of momentary loss of consciousness.

She told police that Vicory said he was taking her home to kill her and that he threw her phone out a car window when she tried to call 911.

Eventually, the woman jumped from the car in Indianapolis along Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Street, sustaining multiple injuries, none of them described as life-threatening. A passerby assisted the woman and sought help for her.