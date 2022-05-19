x
Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Anderson Thursday

The incident happened around 4:44 p.m. in the 2700 block of East Lynn Street.
Credit: Herald Bulletin
An Anderson Police Department patrol car is shown in this 2017 file photo.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that injured a woman.

Our partners at the Herald Bulletin said the incident happened around 4:44 p.m. in the 2700 block of East Lynn Street.

Investigators said the 35-year-old woman was found inside a house, but that the shooting took place outside.

“Investigators are interviewing multiple witnesses,”  Anderson Police Chief Mike Lee told the Herald Bulletin. “Right now, there are no possible suspects.”

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital. Her condition was not available.

