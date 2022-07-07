Woman hit by car, dies on Indy's east side

x
Police responded to the area of North Gale and East Washington streets Street around 5:40 a.m. Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was hit by a car and died on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning.

IMPD officers responded to the area of North Gale and East Washington streets around 5:40 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck. They found a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name has not been shared by authorities.

Police told 13News the woman had walked into the street in the area several times throughout the night prior to being hit. 

The driver of the car remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

IMPD is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on E. Washington St. early Thursday, July 7, 2022.

It's unclear why the woman was walking in the street.

Police are diverting Washington Street traffic at Sherman Drive and LaSalle Street to bypass the incident using Michigan and New York streets, north of Washington Street.

There is no estimate of when Washington Street will reopen to traffic.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

 

