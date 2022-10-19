Woman shot on Indianapolis' west side dies after arriving at Hendricks County hospital

Police believe the shooting occurred in the 5500 block of West 10th Street on Indianapolis' west side.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman shot on Indianapolis' west side died after arriving at a Hendricks County hospital Tuesday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, IMPD officers responded to IU Health West Hospital in Avon for a report of a walk-in person shot. There they located a woman with an apparent gunshot wound/s who was pronounced dead by medical staff.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation, and officers located a crime scene at an apartment complex in the 5500 block of West 10th Street, near 10th Street and North Lynhurst Drive on Indianapolis' west side.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. As of Wednesday morning, police had not shared additional information on the circumstances of the shooting, including if there were any suspects in the case.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will determine the woman's exact cause of death and release her identity.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.