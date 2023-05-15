Woman pinned under IndyGo bus on east side of Indianapolis

Police received a report that the woman refused to get off of a bus, then became pinned under the tires of a second bus as it drove away.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was struck by an IndyGo bus and critically injured on the far east side of Indianapolis Monday afternoon.

Police officers were initially dispatched to East Washington Street, near Washington Square Mall, around 4 p.m. on a report of trouble with a person. That run was later updated to an accident involving injury.

According to IMPD, a woman who may have been intoxicated was reportedly causing trouble on an IndyGo bus, refusing to get off of the bus.

After the passengers on the bus were transferred to a second bus, the woman allegedly got off the first bus and ran toward the second bus as it drove away.

The woman somehow got pinned under the rear tires of the second bus and was injured. She was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Police are still investigating how the woman became pinned under the tires of the bus.