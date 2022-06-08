Woman killed in west Indianapolis crash

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 21st and Montcalm streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a woman on the near west side of Indianapolis Wednesday evening.

The crash happened in the 2100 block of Montcalm Street around 7:30 p.m. According to preliminary investigation by IMPD, the woman became entrapped in her vehicle when it crashed into a pole.

The female victim, who has not yet been identified, was the only occupant of the vehicle, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.