Woman killed in west Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a woman on the near west side of Indianapolis Wednesday evening.
The crash happened in the 2100 block of Montcalm Street around 7:30 p.m. According to preliminary investigation by IMPD, the woman became entrapped in her vehicle when it crashed into a pole.
The female victim, who has not yet been identified, was the only occupant of the vehicle, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation. This story will be updated as more details are confirmed.