Police said the Pontiac SUV crashed near 21st Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a single-vehicle crash on the city's near northwest side early Saturday morning that killed a woman.

According to a public police report, the crash at 21st Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard happened shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday.

Two women were in the Pontiac SUV when the crash occurred, and one of them died.

Crash investigators have not shared the women's names or what may have led to the crash.