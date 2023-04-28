Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Boone County

The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the 5600 block of West SR 47 in northern Boone County.

THORNTOWN, Ind. — A woman was killed Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash near Thorntown.

Officers with the Boone County Sheriff's Office and Thorntown Police Department arrived on the scene to find a red Jeep Liberty rolled over in a ditch on the north side of SR 47. A female, who was unresponsive, was found near the vehicle.

Police said the woman, who was the only occupant of the Jeep, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by police.