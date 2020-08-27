Woman killed in Madison Co. crash near Frankton

A woman was killed and a man was injured in Thursday morning's crash at Madison County 500 North and C.R. 500 West.

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning south of Frankton.

A woman was killed and a man was injured in the crash at Madison County 500 North and C.R. 500 West just after 8:15 a.m.

Neither driver has been identified by authorities.

Investigators said the woman was driving a 2008 Honda Civic that collided with and a 2014 Ford F150 the man was driving. They both went off the road, striking a utility pole and causing power lines to fall.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The man driving the Ford was cut out of the truck and taken to Community Hospital in Anderson. His condition was not shared by the Sheriff's Department.