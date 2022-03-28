Woman found dead in Kokomo apartment fire early Monday

Fire crews responded to the 2900 block of Heritage Drive in Kokomo shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A 69-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment fire in Kokomo early Monday morning.

The Kokomo Fire Department responded to an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Heritage Drive, near the intersection of North Washington Street and 300 North, shortly before 3 a.m. Monday for an apartment fire.

The Howard County Coroner's Office was called to the scene around 3:15 a.m. A woman, identified as 69-year-old Glena A. Newton, was found dead, coroner's office said.

Newton was a resident of the apartment complex.

No other injuries were reported from the fire.

An autopsy will be conducted Monday at the Howard County Coroner's Office.