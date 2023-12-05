Woman killed in Indianapolis dog attack remembered as dedicated public servant, devoted mother

Tameika White, a Marion County sheriff's deputy, was killed Tuesday in violent dog attack.

INDIANAPOLIS — Families and friends came together to grieve the loss of Tameika White.

White, a Marion County sheriff's deputy, was killed Tuesday in violent dog attack.

She's being remembered as a dedicated public servant, devoted mother and avid pool player.

On Friday, people gathered at John Wayne's Pub and Eatery on Indy's south side for a vigil and fundraiser.

The spot holds a lot of meaning for those who knew Tameika because she competed in pool tournaments here.