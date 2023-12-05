Woman killed in Indianapolis dog attack remembered as dedicated public servant, devoted mother

INDIANAPOLIS — Families and friends came together to grieve the loss of Tameika White.
White, a Marion County sheriff's deputy, was killed Tuesday in violent dog attack.
She's being remembered as a dedicated public servant, devoted mother and avid pool player.
On Friday, people gathered at John Wayne's Pub and Eatery on Indy's south side for a vigil and fundraiser.
The spot holds a lot of meaning for those who knew Tameika because she competed in pool tournaments here.
A fundraiser Friday ahead of a balloon release and vigil collected money for White's son who was injured in the dog attack. Family and friends tell us they plan to be there to support him as he grows up.