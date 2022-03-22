Woman killed in 2-car crash on Indianapolis' northwest side

Officers responded to the crash near the intersection of North Michigan Road and West 64th Street just after 11 p.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was killed in a two-car crash Monday night on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Just after 11 p.m. on March 21, IMPD officers responded to the crash near the intersection of North Michigan Road and West 64th Street. Two cars were located in the northbound ditch, and an unresponsive woman was found in one of the vehicles.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD said.

A man found in the other vehicle did not sustain life-threatening injuries and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.