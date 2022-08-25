Woman killed after being hit by tractor near Brownsburg

Police said the crash happened Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. and involved a 1930s model Ford car and a tractor.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A Hendricks County woman died Wednesday evening in crash near Brownsburg.

Police said 63-year-old Amy Knapp was a passenger in a 1930s model Ford car when it was hit by a tractor.

Investigators said the car was traveling northbound on County Road 500 East near County Road 800 North when a 1977 John Deer tractor turned in front of the Ford.

The tractor hit the Ford in the front driver’s side of the car.

Police said Knapp, who was in the front passenger's seat, died at the scene.

The driver and a rear seat passenger were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The driver of the tractor was not injured.

Police said alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.