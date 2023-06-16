x
Woman in critical condition after house fire near Garfield Park

Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters rescued a man and woman from a house fire on Friday night.
Credit: IFD
A woman is in critical condition after a fire near Garfield Park.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was transported to Eskenazi in critical condition after a fire Friday night. 

Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters responded to a two-story home at 922 E. Tabor Street near Garfield Park around 8:55 p.m. on reports of a residence fire with possible entrapment.

A woman was found inside the home around 9:01 p.m. and was reportedly transported to the hospital in critical condition. 

A man was also found in the back of the home around 9:04 p.m. but was able to evacuate on his own. He was transported to Eskenazi in good condition. 

Firefighters launched an "aggressive offensive attack" on the fire around 9:06 p.m. and said the fire was under control a minute later. 

15 IFD units in total were dispatched to the scene. 

