It happened Saturday evening near 30th St. and Richardt Avenue.

Authorities say a woman is in critical condition after her car left the roadway and landed upside-down in water.

In a release, the Indianapolis Fire Department said the woman, in her early 30s, was assisted by bystanders until rescue personnel arrived.

Firefighters used heavy rescue tools to open a jammed car door to free the victim. She was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.