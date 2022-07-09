Woman hit, killed while walking along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street Friday night

Police are looking for two vehicles they believe struck the woman around 10:30 p.m. near Crown Hill Cemetery.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for two vehicles that reportedly hit and killed a woman walking along a northwest Indianapolis street.

An IMPD spokesperson said police got a call just after 10:30 p.m. Friday of a person down in the roadway on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street near 33rd Street. Officers arrived to find an adult female in the road, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the woman was struck in the northbound lanes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, then went into the southbound lanes, where she was struck by a second vehicle.

Police said neither vehicle stopped at the scene of the crash and officers are now searching for those vehicles. The spokesperson said car parts found in the area may help investigators determine a make and model of the vehicles involved.

The identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed.