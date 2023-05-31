Pedestrian killed in West Lafayette crash

The crash happened along Sagamore Parkway West, just east of Soldiers Home Road.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in West Lafayette are investigating after a woman was hit by a car and killed early Wednesday.

Around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, the West Lafayette Police Department began getting reports of a pedestrian who may have been running into traffic on Sagamore Parkway West, just east of Soldiers Home Road.

As officers were working to find the person, dispatchers received a call that the person had been hit by a passing car. Officers located a woman at the crash scene who was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was not injured and voluntarily submitted to a blood draw. The driver is not suspected to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time, police said.

The pedestrian's identity will be released after family is notified.