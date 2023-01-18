Woman hit by SUV in Kokomo, taken to hospital in critical condition

The woman was taken to a Kokomo Hospital in critical condition and then transported to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police say a woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in Kokomo on Tuesday.

The crash happened a little before 7 p.m. at the intersection of North Washington and West Jefferson streets.

The Kokomo Police Department said the 25-year-old driver was going south on Washington Street in an SUV when 51-year-old Melissa Byrd tried to cross the road.

Police said she was trying to cross against traffic and was hit in the southbound lanes by the SUV.

According to evidence and witnesses at the scene, Kokomo PD said Byrd didn't have the right of way when she walked into the path of the SUV.

She was taken to a Kokomo Hospital in critical condition and then transported to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment.

Police do not believe that alcohol or drugs contributed to this crash.