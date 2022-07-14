Woman hit by car, critically injured in Anderson

Police responded to the intersection of East 53rd and Scatterfield Road late Wednesday.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A woman was hit by a car and critically injured in Anderson late Wednesday evening.

Around 10 p.m. on July 13, Anderson police officers responded to a crash at the intersection of East 53rd Street and South Scatterfield Road involving a 2019 Chevrolet Impala and a female pedestrian.

Officers located a 45-year-old woman lying in the road who had been critically injured, police said. The woman was taken to an Anderson hospital and later flown to an Indianapolis hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

The driver of the Impala was identified and detained by police. The Anderson Police Department Crash Team responded to the scene.

Results are pending on a OWI blood draw of the driver, police said. The driver was transported to the Madison County Jail.