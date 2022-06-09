Woman gravely injured in chain-reaction crash on northeast side

Six cars were stopped at a traffic light on Keystone Avenue Thursday when a seventh vehicle crashed into them.

INDIANAPOLIS — One woman is in grave condition after her car was involved in a chain-reaction crash at a traffic light on the northeast side of Indianapolis Thursday.

Preliminary investigation from IMPD shows six vehicles were stopped at the light at North Keystone Avenue and East 52nd Street around 4:50 p.m. when another vehicle, a white Lincoln, struck a Pontiac that was among the stopped cars.

All seven of the vehicles at the scene, the Lincoln and six cars at the light, were damaged in the crash. Police said the driver of the Pontiac was taken to the hospital in grave condition.

The woman who was driving the Lincoln was taken in for a blood draw, as per procedure in a crash that results in a fatality or serious bodily injury.