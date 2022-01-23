Police investigate after woman's body found in front yard of Anderson home

Police say Katoria Owens, 39, of Anderson, was found dead outside a home in the 3300 block of Morton Street.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the front yard of an Anderson home on Sunday.

The Anderson Police Department said officers were called at around 11:30 a.m. to a report of a woman who was unresponsive in the 3300 block of Morton Street.

When they arrived, they found a woman's body in the front yard of a home nearby.

The woman was identified as Katoria Owens, 39, of Anderson.

Officers with the police department's Criminal Investigations Division went to the area to investigate. Authorities said the case remains under investigation.

The Madison County Coroner's Office will determine Owens' cause of death during an autopsy on Monday.