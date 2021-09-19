Woman found dead in alley on Indianapolis' near east side

IMPD homicide detectives are investigating.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating after a woman was found dead in an alley early Sunday morning.

A police department spokesperson said officers were called to the 2800 block of Moore Avenue, just south of Washington Street & Rural Avenue, around 3:30 a.m. They found an adult female with undisclosed trauma.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating. If you have information, contact Detective Michael Wright at (317) 327-3475 or Michael.Wright@indy.gov.