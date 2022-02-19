Woman dies in single-car crash on Indy's northwest side

A man and woman were trapped in their car after it struck a pole at Michigan Road and 62nd Street early Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a fatal crash on North Michigan Road early Saturday.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene near 62nd Street and Michigan Road and a man is in stable condition at the hospital.

Officers believe they ran into a pole around 3:20 a.m. and their car began to smoke with them trapped inside.

Indianapolis firefighters were able to pull them out.

Authorities have not shared their names or what led up to the crash.

Check back for updates.