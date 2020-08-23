This is the second time in two days that an IFD truck responding to an incident, was involved in an accident.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a woman was killed when her car collided with an IFD fire engine at the intersection of Shelby Street and Southern Avenue Sunday morning.

Around 10:45 a.m., the IFD truck was responding, with lights and siren’s activated, to a possible residence fire on Sumner Avenue.

In route to the fire, the IFD truck collided with a Silver Jeep Liberty driven by a 71-year-old woman at the intersection.

IFD officials say, "the car collided with the engine at the intersection, affixed itself on the engine windshield and traveled about 100 feet before disengaging from the windshield and sliding another 100 feet to a stop."

The engine sustained significant damage to the front and side, with equipment ripped from it's holders and windshield glass strewn throughout the interior, according to officials.

There were four IFD firefighters on board who were all wearing seat belts. One of the firefighters was transported to Methodist for cuts to face from the windshield glass.

10:49 AM #IMPD investigating after a 71 y/o woman was tragically killed when her car collided w/ an #IFD fire engine at the intersection of Shelby St. & Southern Ave. The engine was responding to a possible residence fire when the collision occurred. 1 FF sustained slight injury pic.twitter.com/PDLj8eNxsu — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) August 23, 2020

The IFD firefighter who was operating the engine was taken to Methodist for a blood draw per standard procedure for a fatal injury accident. The blood draw came back with results showing 000.

The woman was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

This is the second time in two days that an IFD truck responding to an incident, was involved in an accident.

1:16 PM - Thankfully no injuries after a car collides w/ a fire engine responding emergent to a possible building fire. The driver of the car told #IFD & #IMPD that his radio was up loud & he did not hear nor see the engine until it was too late. 3 other vehicles damaged as well pic.twitter.com/zzJAu9nfWe — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) August 22, 2020

Saturday's accident happened at Fall Creek Parkway and Delaware Street. Fortunately, that accident did not result in any injury.