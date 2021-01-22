Woman dies after single-car crash in Anderson

Police said a woman was driving a 2014 Honda Civic in the northbound lane when it left the east side of the road and struck a tree with the front of the car.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A woman has died in a single-car crash in Anderson Thursday night.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department was called to the 1600 block of South Rangeline Road shortly after 9 p.m. on a report of a crash.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her identity has not been released at this time.

The crash is still being investigated.