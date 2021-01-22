Woman dies after single-car crash in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — A woman has died in a single-car crash in Anderson Thursday night.
The Madison County Sheriff's Department was called to the 1600 block of South Rangeline Road shortly after 9 p.m. on a report of a crash.
Police said a woman was driving a 2014 Honda Civic in the northbound lane when it left the east side of the road and struck a tree with the front of the car.
She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Her identity has not been released at this time.
The crash is still being investigated.
Anderson Fire Department, Chesterfield Fire Department and Madison County EMA assisted with the crash.