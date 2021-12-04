Woman dead after crash in Clay Township

The woman was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit when another car crossed the center line.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. — A woman died after a two-vehicle collision in Kosciusko County on Saturday night.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash on State Road 15 near County Road 550 S. on Saturday night.

According to the preliminary results of an ongoing investigation conducted by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Team, the vehicle driven by James C. Lewis was traveling northbound and crossed the center line of the roadway.

That vehicle collided with the southbound Galbraith vehicle.

Donald G. Galbraith was extricated by firefighters and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

Sandra K. Galbraith was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.