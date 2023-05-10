Woman arrested for arson in west Indianapolis fire that injured 3 people

The fire at the apartment complex happened March 17 around 7:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Beachview Drive, near 10th Street and Interstate 465.

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives arrested a woman for arson following an investigation into a fire at an apartment complex on the west side of Indianapolis in March 2023.

Around 7:30 p.m. on March 17, firefighters from Wayne Township, Speedway and Indianapolis responded to an apartment fire with entrapment in the 6000 block of Beachview Drive, near 10th Street and Interstate 465, in the Boardwalk at Westlake apartment complex.

Firefighters arrived and found fire showing from the first and second floors of the apartment complex.

A Wayne Township Fire Department spokesperson said some people who live at the apartment complex jumped from the second floor to the sidewalk due to smoke and fire conditions in the hallways before firefighters arrived.

Three people were injured, according to the spokesperson, and none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Following an investigation, detectives arrested Shelly Barker, of Indianapolis. She faces the following charges:

Two counts of arson resulting in bodily injury

Two counts of arson resulting in damage to property that endangers person

Two counts of arson resulting in damage to property under $5,000.