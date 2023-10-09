Witness describes scene where man was stabbed at Hendricks County truck stop

Hayden Shores says he and other witnesses attempted CPR on 33-year-old Darin Lee Simpson after he was stabbed by his coworker Sept. 9, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAYTON, Ind. — A man is under arrest and accused of stabbing his co-worker to death at a Hendricks County truck stop.

Hayden Shores said he was in his car parked at the TA when he heard an altercation.

"I stepped outside [and] there was a gentleman who had broken things up supposedly. The outside altercation stopped. So, I went back and got my water bottle out of my car. Went to go fill up my water bottle," said Shores.

While he was filling up his water bottle inside the truck stop, he heard something else.

"I heard someone in the back scream 'Oh My God he's been stabbed!' I walked over and noticed a huge pile of blood and him lying on the ground. There were two stab wounds on the left side of his chest bleeding pretty badly," said Shores.

Shores said he and other bystanders jumped in to try and save the man's life.

"It took us about 45 compressions to get him back," said Shores.

Shores said they had to do CPR two times before the man was taken away in an ambulance.

"It was really after he got loaded on the stretcher that I stood up and staggered backwards and thought, it's over. I did all that I could do. Let's just hope he survives," said Shore.

But Police say 33-year-old Darin Lee Simpson did not survive. He died shortly after arriving to the hospital.

"Nothing is worth a life of a human being. No argument warrants that."

Shores said he'll never forget what happened and he finds comfort know that they helped give Simpson a little more time.

"Really care and appreciate the people who you love and care about because [Simpson] didn't expect it. His wife didn't expect it. He was gone from 15 minutes. You never know when the last time you're going to say goodbye to someone is [sic]," said Shore

The suspect involved in the stabbing was arrested at the scene and booked into the Hendricks County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder.