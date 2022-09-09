Witness: 1 person wounded in accidental shooting at state fairgrounds gun show

Congressional candidate Jeannine Lee Lake was at the show, handing out gun locks. She said that's where a gun went off unexpectedly.

INDIANAPOLIS — Witnesses are sharing details of the tense moments at a gun and knife show when someone was accidentally shot.

Congressional candidate Jeannine Lee Lake was at the Indy 1500 Gun & Blade Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Friday evening, handing out gun locks. That's where she said a gun went off unexpectedly.

"All of a sudden I heard this big, big boom," Lake said. "It was pretty scary for several moments because we just didn't know what was going on. All of a sudden, people started running out there, running out the door.

Lake told 13News paramedics and police arrived quickly and the person who was shot wasn't seriously hurt.

She also said events like this have safety measures in place to prevent this kind of accident.

"People are selling guns, people are with guns, but no one's ever supposed to go into that place with a loaded weapon, so you leave your ammunition outside," Lake said. "You can look at guns and buy guns, but you're not supposed to carry guns in there, so that was a terrible situation. I know it was an accident, but it's truly only by the grace of God that no one was severely majorly hurt, and that it was a situation that no one lost their life."

13News contacted the Indiana State Police Indianapolis post Friday. They told us a trooper was sent to investigate the incident but additional information wasn't available.