Winter Club of Indianapolis welcomes skaters back to ice with kickoff event

The club kicked off the 2023 season at the Pop Weaver Youth Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

INDIANAPOLIS — This weekend the Winter Club of Indianapolis is welcoming around 200 people back to the ice.

The club hosted its fourth annual kickoff event on Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Pop Weaver Youth Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The Winter Club aims to introduce skating to the Indianapolis community and offers lessons to skaters of all ages and skill levels.

Michelle Study-Campbell, the president of the board of directors for the Winter Club of Indianapolis says lessons from skating also serve as life lessons.

"Our motto in figure skating is we get up," said Study-Campbell. "This is a sport where you will fall 1,000 times and you learn to get back up and push forward. It is a skill you'll carry with you for the rest of your life."