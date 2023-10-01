$2 million, $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

The $2 million ticket was sold at an Indianapolis gas station while the $50,000 ticket was sold at a gas station in northern Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lottery players should check their tickets after two winning Powerball tickets were sold in the Hoosier state.

While no one won the Powerball jackpot, the Hoosier Lottery says one ticket worth $2 million and one ticket worth $50,000 were both sold in Indiana over the weekend.

The $2 million ticket was sold at the Michigan Road Food Mart at 5106 N. Michigan Rd. in Indianapolis while the $50,000 winning ticket was sold in northern Indiana at a Luke Gas Station at 7277 Taft St. in Merrillville.