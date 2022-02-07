Windfall residents report health issues after December straw fire

Residents who filed complaints with county health officials cited problems that included headaches, nausea, vomiting, nose bleeds and difficulty breathing.

WINDFALL, Ind. — About 20 people reported various health problems from a fire inside a pile of straw and corncobs that blanketed a central Indiana town with heavy smoke for nearly a month.

Residents from the Tipton County town of Windfall who filed complaints with county health officials cited problems that included headaches, nausea, vomiting, nose bleeds and difficulty breathing.

The smoky blaze was first reported Dec. 16 on land leased by Simpson Straw and burned for nearly a month inside the 30-foot-tall pile before crews were able to put out the fire. The heavy smoke forced some of the town’s roughly 700 residents out of their homes for a time.

It is believed the pile, which measured 100 feet by 75 feet, caught fire through spontaneous combustion. At the time of the fire, IDEM reported the smoke was just a nuisance and the decision was made to let the fire burn itself out.