Will Power visits Speedway home decorated to mark the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Jeff and Tracy Thompson went big for the 500 Spectacle of Homes decor contest.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — It’s one thing to be a big Indianapolis 500 fan and dress up your house to show it.

It’s quite another to get a visit from one of your favorite IndyCar drivers.

It's what Jeff and Tracy Thompson experienced Wednesday in Speedway, when 2018 Indy 500 champion Will Power paid a visit to their home. It's decked out for the month of May.

The Thompsons were winners in the 500 Spectacle of Homes contest. They took Power on a tour of their home, decorated to show how much they love the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

For Power, who comes from a small town in Australia, moments like ones shared with the Thompsons are what he looks forward to every May.

“I love these little houses, man, they’re great. They’re great. Very cozy family atmosphere, so if I wasn’t racing, I’d be chilling back there,” said Power, referring to an area at the back of the Thompsons’ home, also decorated for May.

"I do it because I love it, and even if there wasn’t a contest, I would do it just because we meet so many fantastic people,” said Tracy Thompson.

This week, that included Power.

“It’s really a cool city that gets right behind motor sports obviously,” Power said. "IndyCar in particular and the Indy 500, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which is such a prestigious race with an amazing history."

