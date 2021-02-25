Why Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is different

The FDA has endorsed a third coronavirus vaccine, calling it 'safe and highly effective'.

INDIANAPOLIS — A third COVID-19 vaccine could be in the mix as early as this weekend.

The Food and Drug Administration endorsed the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine Wednesday, saying it is safe and highly effective.

“We will waste no time getting this life-saving vaccine into the arms of Americans,” said Jeff Zients, COVID-19 response coordinator.

So far, everything looks promising for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. An FDA advisory panel will meet Friday to vote whether to give it emergency use authorization. If approved, it then goes before the entire FDA before the CDC gives it the green light.

The FDA said the vaccine is 66 percent effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. The efficacy rate is even higher, at 85 percent against the most serious illness.

That 66 percent efficacy rate is across all geographic areas. In the US, it is 72 percent effective. The difference comes from the various strains of the virus. Versions of the virus in Brazil and South Africa may be more resistant to the vaccine.

This vaccine would be the first “single-dose” shot in the US. It's news welcomed by state health officials, who want to expand vaccine eligibility, but lack the necessary number of doses.

“If the vaccine receives its emergency use authorization, we could began receiving vaccines and seeing it arrive in states very soon, potentially next week,” said Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner.

The study also found that 28 days after the shot was administrated, there were no hospitalizations or deaths among those in the study. Health officials said this is one of the most promising aspects.

Experts say it will also increase access, since it is a single-dose vaccine and does not require ultra-cold storage. This will make it easier to have mobile clinics pop up in neighborhoods where there is a low vaccine rate.

“We do not know exactly how much Indiana will receive but we are planning for how quickly we can get these shots administrated to Hoosiers,” said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Indiana’s chief medical officer.

Some worry that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not as effective compared to its counterparts. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are more than 90 percent effective. State health officials remind Hoosiers to not let that sway them from signing up.

“This is an amazingly effective vaccine. Remember that the annual flu vaccine is about 40 to 60 percent each year,” Dr. Weaver said.