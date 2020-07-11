Who is allowed to watch over voting and ballot counting? It depends on the state

Early and Election Day voting and the counting of absentee ballots are all witnessed by members of both parties.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana election laws give reporters, photographers and political party poll watchers wide access to all phases to the voting process.

Early voting, Election Day voting and the counting of absentee ballots are all witnessed by members of both parties.

At the polls, each ballot is approved by a Republican and a Democrat election worker. On Election Night, Republicans and Democrats work in teams to open, inspect and count each ballot.

But laws vary from state to state.

In Arizona, scores of President Trump supporters marched on the Maricopa County Center, claiming the election was being stolen.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Arizona law doesn't say whether non-partisan observers are allowed to watch over voting or ballot counting. Partisan political party observers are authorized to watch the processing of absentee ballots, and election officials must provide live video of the counting process.

In Georgia, where voters cast more than one million absentee ballots, the counting of ballots is open to the public.

In Philadelphia, supporters of both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden took to the streets in protest.