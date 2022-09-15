Whitestown's SHEIN facility brings hundreds of jobs, $175 million economic impact

The company said the overall job count could eventually reach 1,400.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The planned SHEIN plant in Whitestown will generate around $175 million a year and create more than 1,000 jobs by the end of 2022.

That's according to a new study by Kyle Anderson, an economist and professor with IU's Kelley School of Business.

SHEIN is an online retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products. The company announced the project earlier this year.

As for an idea of what the numbers mean, Anderson's study said the NCAA basketball tournament brings in an estimated $46 million. GenCon's impact is around $57 million.

Anderson said there's a lot of business focus on Boone County right now.

"For Boone County, what we're seeing is a ton of growth in the area, and projects like these are driving not just this kind of investment, but we're seeing new residential investment up there. We're seeing new commercial investment.

Workers at the warehouse are expected to make just under $20 an hour. The company said the overall job count could eventually reach 1,400.

The distribution center will serve as SHEIN's main Midwest hub. Founded in 2012, they employ nearly 10,000 people worldwide and sell to more than 150 countries.