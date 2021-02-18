Whitestown issues boil order for municipal water

The order came after a water main break in consultation with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Whitestown issued a precautionary boil order Thursday for all customers that receive drinking water from Whitestown Utilities.

The order came after consultation with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

This precautionary measure is required by state law since the water pressure dropped below 20 PSI due to water main break.

All Whitestown Municipal Utility customers should boil their water for five minutes before using it for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation.

Water can be used for showering, cleaning and flushing without boiling.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation during this time and will update as necessary,” said Public Works Director Danny Powers.

This boil advisory is expected to be lifted on Friday morning.