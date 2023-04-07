Whitestown announces plan to build new aquatics facility

The facility will be located along Indianapolis Road, near I-65 where the Wrecks Inc. junkyard previously operated.

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Whitestown announced plans to move forward with construction of an aquatics facility at the site of a former automobile junkyard.

The facility will be located along Indianapolis Road, near I-65 where the Wrecks Inc. junkyard previously operated.

“The aquatics facility is expected to be funded through revenue generated as a direct result of Whitestown’s industrial and commercial growth, such as tax increment financing (TIF)," Whitestown Town Council President Clinton Bohm said in a statement.

The town council will consider authorizing the first steps toward a public-private partnership for the project at a meeting on April 12.

Town Manager Jason Lawson said the city will invite proposals, then the town council will select a private partner following public input.

In late 2022, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management issued a Certificate of Completion for the site.