Whitestown announces plan to build new aquatics facility

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Whitestown announced plans to move forward with construction of an aquatics facility at the site of a former automobile junkyard.
The facility will be located along Indianapolis Road, near I-65 where the Wrecks Inc. junkyard previously operated.
“The aquatics facility is expected to be funded through revenue generated as a direct result of Whitestown’s industrial and commercial growth, such as tax increment financing (TIF)," Whitestown Town Council President Clinton Bohm said in a statement.
The town council will consider authorizing the first steps toward a public-private partnership for the project at a meeting on April 12.
Town Manager Jason Lawson said the city will invite proposals, then the town council will select a private partner following public input.
In late 2022, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management issued a Certificate of Completion for the site.
The city plans to break ground on the facility in late 2023 and be "fully operational" by 2025.