Whiteland storm survivors in race against clock to clear debris before more storms

WHITELAND, Ind. — Potential severe storms on Wednesday are top of mind for neighbors in Whiteland.

They're already reeling from devastating tornado damage.

Now, they are in a race against the clock to clear debris and need a plan to stay safe, again.

Lara Rogers' parents survived Friday's EF-3 tornado, despite a direct hit to their home in the Park Forest neighborhood.

"It is just purely a miracle from God that they walked out of there without injury – without a scratch,” Rogers said.

In the days since, she's witnessed another miracle: fellow Hoosiers here to help.

Hundreds of them have been working in concert to clear debris.

"People that I've never met, who I'll never be able to tell thank you,” Rogers said, tearing up, “but I'm so thankful."

Now, this cleanup effort is even more urgent.

Volunteers and contracted crews are up against the clock for yet another storm, expected on Wednesday.

"We were trying to get all this done before the next one hits because when it hits, all this debris could be going anywhere. Thank God that we've had so many volunteers," said Randy Shipp, who also lives in Park Forest and has been helping clear debris for four days straight. "We wouldn't have even been close if it hadn't been for all these people."

They're trying to clear trees, tarp roofs, protect damaged homes — and fast.

“That's what we have volunteers out doing today, is making sure that they get those homes as secure as they can before this next wave of weather comes through,” said Betsy Swearingen, of the Johnson County Health Department Director.

First responders are warning that round two of severe weather could be dangerous.

Rain could cause mold.

Strong winds could take what’s already damaged and make things much worse.

"Many of these buildings are still unstable and when you start applying, you know, high winds and rain to these types of situations, now we have debris flying around, structures could continue to collapse," said Bargersville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Pruitt. "Our plan is, if we see that severe weather moving in, then we'll evacuate those areas where people are working to make sure everybody's safe."

First responders also stress that everyone needs to have a safety plan in case of another tornado Wednesday.

Families in Park Forest just hope they're spared a second hit.

"We have dealt with it all, one step at a time, one minute at a time,” Rogers said. “It's like we'll just watch the next step and we'll take it when it comes.”

Because of the threat of severe weather tomorrow, the town of Whiteland announced it will suspend volunteer work on Wednesday.