Whiteland residents continue to salvage what they can after devastating storms

The cleanup continues after an EF-2 tornado left destruction across parts of Johnson County.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHITELAND, Ind. — Nearly 48 hours after an EF-2 tornado ripped through parts of Whiteland, many people spent Sunday saving whatever they could.

"My niece is 13, so trying to find anything for her that will make her feel better," Becky Mendel said.

Steven and Becky Mendel were on a mission to help a family member in need.

"Trying to go through what we could find, what would actually pull out of the room where the walls have actually collapsed in," Mendel said.

Becky's sister lived in a home off Whiteland Road that is now almost leveled.

"I think they had some stitches and some scratches, but looking at it, they're lucky they made it out alive," Mendel said.

The couple says they spent hours Sunday searching for the important day-to-day essentials.

"Phone, purse, wallet, keys," Mendel said.

While also finding family keepsakes.

"High school diplomas, things of that nature," her husband added. "Found my sister's wedding dress. Oh, her graduation gown. I think I found his cap too."

Across the street, Mike and Holli Beaty were focused on finding their 1-year-old cat, Iggy.

"He was hiding in the closet when I found him this morning," Holli said. "I lost my twin sister in September and this cat has been by my side the whole time and he knows when I need support, so he's my support cat."

Despite losing their homes, these Hoosiers say they're glad no lives were lost. They're just hoping getting back on their feet won't be difficult.

"At some point, you got to pick up your life and you got to move on, but what do you do, where do you start? I think that's going to be the next big thing for us," Mendel said.