Whiteland comes together for community night with tornado victims in mind

Whiteland hosted a Community Night Out Friday, with music, food and fireworks. But more than anything, it was a chance to remind Hoosiers still rebuilding that they've got support.

"When the tornado did hit, everybody was out helping and we want to continue to show, again, that support of the residents that were impacted and the businesses that were impacted that we here as the town are here to help them get back on their feet," said Carmen Young.