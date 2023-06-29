Whiteland community remembers fallen ISP trooper

Trooper Aaron Smith played football and wrestled at Whiteland High School, from which he graduated in 2008.

WHITELAND, Ind. — Tributes continue to pour in for fallen Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith, who was killed Wednesday night in the line of duty during a police chase.

Members of the public have started to leave flowers and tributes on Smith's police car, which is on display outside Indiana State Police Post 52 on the east side.

Smith was hit and killed Wednesday night during a police chase. He was throwing out stop sticks to try to stop a suspect's vehicle when he was hit.

He died a short time later at Eskenazi Hospital.

Smith served his community beyond just his Indiana State Police uniform.

Those who knew him, like his former football coach from Whiteland High School, Darren Fisher, are calling Smith a servant leader.

"He always modeled commitment, toughness and team," Fisher said.

That's how Fisher will remember Smith under the Friday night lights on a football field.

"He was a guy that never missed. He was a guy that understood football character. He was the guy that all of us as coaches loved to have on our team," Fisher added.

In life, Smith, who was also a wrestler and graduated from Whiteland High School in 2008, was a team player, too.

This past spring, he helped his hometown clean up after a tornado hit.

"He was there because he wanted to be there, and he wanted to help desperately," said Fisher.

The 33-year-old also served his country. Smith was a sergeant in the Indiana National Guard since 2011, working in the transportation unit in Michigan City.

The Indiana National Guard issued a statement Thursday, calling Smith an outstanding soldier:

"Our heartfelt, sincere and deep condolences go to the family, friends, peers and loved ones of Sgt. Aaron Smith, who died in the line of duty with the Indiana State Police. He was an outstanding Indiana National Guard soldier with our transportation unit in Michigan City. Judging by his membership in the Guard and State Police, he had a desire to serve his community, state and nation, and he will be missed."

This past spring, the Indiana State Police recognized Smith for saving the life of two different people in separate incidents where someone had been shot. In both cases, the Indiana State Police said the people are alive today because of Smith's actions.

"Aaron was a kid that would do anything for anyone," said Butch Zike, Whiteland High School's former athletic director. "He was what you'd want to be a police officer because he was going to be kind, he was going to be fair. He was going to worry about the individual more than what his job was.

"He made the most of himself and he cared about so many people."

"He was the guy that thought of other people before himself," said Fisher, who saw that firsthand last year, when he said Smith traded shifts, working the Saturday after Thanksgiving just so he could be the security detail for his former coach when Whiteland went to the state football championships.

"Walking in that tunnel and seeing him standing there, he just said he wouldn't want to be anywhere else," Fisher recalled.

Memorial fund established

Donations in memory of Trooper Aaron N. Smith can be made at Indiana Members Credit Union branches or by calling 800-556-9268, Indiana State Police announced Thursday.

They can also be made via PayPal to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization at this link.

Companies and other organizations who are looking to provide donations to help with funeral and other final expenses can contribute directly to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation at: