White River State Park brings free Christmas lights display downtown

The park is also hosting a "Polar Pajama Party."

INDIANAPOLIS — White River State Park has once again lit up the Old Washington Street Bridge and canal by the Indiana State Museum for a free Christmas lights display.

Afterwards, people are encouraged to head inside the museum to the IMAX Theatre at the Indiana State Museum for a 3D screening of "The Polar Express."

"Come walk around, no charge. It's a great way to enjoy downtown Indianapolis and the holiday season. Get some of that holiday spirit," said Meghan Ziegler, marketing and event coordinator for White River State Park. "[The IMAX] is the largest screen in Indiana, so you can enjoy the film in giant quality and 3D capacity, which is so fantastic. It literally comes to life."

The park is also hosting a "Polar Pajama Party," where any child under the age of 12 that shows up to the screening in their pajamas will receive one free ticket for every adult ticket that's purchased.