Experts: Small problems can become big ones when medical care is delayed

For a variety of reasons, women are more likely than men to visit the doctor, says the CDC.

INDIANAPOLIS — When Jordan Wilson felt "off," the 35-year-old passed it off as dealing with stress.

Research shows men go to the doctor less than women, but experts say dismissing and delaying can be deadly.

Jordan and Ellen Williams remember preparing to be first-time parents.

"As exciting as it is, it is stressful," Jordan said. "It's an exciting stress, but stress nonetheless."

Baby preps and work were a focus, so when Jordan's right leg fell asleep, he dismissed it.

"But then I also had these waves of foggy vision. I say foggy, not blurry, because it was almost like being in a cloud," he said.

"It was one of those things that just kinda, over time, I was noticing kind of small things and thinking about it like, 'Gee, something doesn't seem right,'" Ellen recalled.

"I was really afraid of getting a medical bill for something that ended up being nothing," added Jordan.

He's not alone.

The latest CDC data shows, for a variety of reasons, women are going to the doctor more than men. And while adult doctor visits overall are trending down, 87% of women went to the doctor in 2021, compared to men at 77%.

When care is delayed, small problems can become big ones.

Dr. Aaron Cohen, an IU Health neurosurgeon, said Jordan's symptoms were the result of a grapefruit-sized brain tumor.

"When I saw that, I was very surprised that this tumor has gotten this big," Cohen said.

"Ultimately, it was caught through his vision, and the reason I'm just thankful I made him an eye appointment, he hasn't been to the eye doctor for over five years," said Ellen.

Cohen said Jordan's condition had gone undetected for some time.

"Many years," Cohen said. "The tumor has been around for many years."

Once diagnosed, the medical team moved quickly, scheduling surgery and radiation.

"The scar, you know, I can't tell exactly where it starts and ends, but yeah, that was all from the from the surgery," Jordan said.

Cohen said he removed nearly 98% of the tumor.

"And removed the additional 2% controlled with radiation," he said. "I think we're going to provide an excellent prognosis for him."

Amazingly, a week after surgery, Jordan went to his sister's wedding. And he was there for his son Ander's birth weeks later.

"He doesn't seem any wiser for it. He doesn't seem to notice," Ellen said.

Now that the weather's warmer, Jordan said he is preparing for family bike rides. He's grateful for each day.

"I wish I had just listened to myself much earlier," Jordan said.

And he's eager to spread the word that if something seems "off" you should get it checked out.