Wheeler Mission, Traders Point Church to hold prayer walk on MLK Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis groups are teaming up for a vigil and prayer walk on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Wheeler Mission and Traders Point Christian Church will host a community prayer walk to honor Dr. King's legacy on Monday.
During the 20 minute walk, people will be encouraged to pray over the city and its leaders.
Perry Hines, with Wheeler Mission, said it's more important now than ever that we support Martin Luther King Jr.'s teachings.
"The impact that we are hoping to make is to shine a light on Dr. King in his values. We just want to lift up those positive values in our community because there is so much violence going on. There's so much crime. We are here and Traders Point is here to say we need to come together and embrace the ideas of love and mercy like Dr. King," Hines said.
The walk will start at 10:15 a.m. Monday under the "Jesus Saves" sign at Wheeler Mission Men's Residential Center, located at 245 N. Delaware St.
Following the walk, community members are being encouraged to sign up for volunteer opportunities at Wheeler Mission's shelters.